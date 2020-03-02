Leopard mauls 3-year-old to death; shoot-at-sight for man-eater

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard at Baichenahalli late on Saturday night.

Chandana was playing in front of her house when the big cat dragged her away. Her mutilated body was found half a kilometre away from her house.

Following the incident, Forest Minister Anand Singh on Sunday said he would order his officials to shoot at sight the leopards on the prowl in the district.

"So far, stray leopards have killed four people in the region. People are living in fear because of this rampant menace in Hebburu villages. Notwithstanding any opposition, I will order my officials to shoot the leopards at sight," said the minister who also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Chandana's family.

Singh, along with District in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy, visited the girl's house. Chandana was the granddaughter of Kanakuppe Gram Panchayat member Gangachikkanna.