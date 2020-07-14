Liquor sales go up ahead of lockdown

With people trying to stock up liquor ahead of the week-long lockdown in Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural districts, liquor sales have doubled.

According to data available with the Excise department, on Tuesday, the state saw an overall sales worth Rs 179 crore, with 3.8 lakh case boxes of Indian Made Liquor and 68,653 case boxes of beer being sold.

On Monday too, there was an increase in sales with the total value of sales amounting close to Rs 230 crore. The department recorded sales of 4.89 lakh case boxes of IML and 83,000 CBs of beer on Monday. This is twice as much as normal sales, officials in the Excise department told DH.

"The overall increase in sales across the state, seems to have been driven by the rush in Bengaluru to stock up liquor ahead of the lockdown. Bengaluru alone accounts for about 25-30 per cent of the total sales," a senior official in the department added.