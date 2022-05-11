Local courts reject bail for 12 accused in PSI exam scam 

Third JMFC and First Additional District and Sessions Courts have on Wednesday rejected bail applications of 12 accused including Divya Hagaragi in the PSI exam scam.

JMFC Court judge Basavaraj Nesaragi who heard from both sides on Monday reserved the verdict for Wednesday. Assistant Public prosecutor Shivasharanappa Hotapet, who appeared for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), argued that if bail is granted, the probe into the alleged fraud will suffer a setback as the accused are likely to tamper with the evidence.

Taking note of the argument, the judge rejected the bail applications of accused Mahantesh Patil, Hayyali Ninganna Desai, Rudragouda Balarayappa, Sharanappa Boragi, Vishal Basavaraj Shirur, Mallikarjun Melakundu and Suresh Kategaon and Kalidas who are accused of harbouring Divya Hagaragi and car driver Saddam.

First Additional District and Session Court judge Shuklaksha Palan also rejected the bail applications of Rajesh Hagaragi, the husband of Divya Hagaragi who is one of the prime suspects, candidate Praveen Kumar and Jnyan Jyothi English Medium School teacher Suma. Additional public prosecutor S R Narasimhalu appeared for the CID.

Divya's mobile recovered

Meanwhile, the CID police recovered a mobile phone used by Divya Hagaragi during the malpractice of the PSI examination. To destroy evidence, Divya had reportedly thrown away her mobile phone while she was arrested by the CID sleuths in Maharashtra. But, she had in a hurry thrown a new mobile phone instead of the old one. The police recovered the old phone. It has been sent to a forensic laboratory.

Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth V Gurukar has suspended Shahabad TMC's second divisional clerk Jyothi Patil who was arrested by the CID in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.