LPG to be supplied to door step: Narayanagowda

Minister for Municipal Administration, Horticulture and Sericulture KC Narayana Gowda said that the consumers need not visit the shops to get LPG cylinder refills and ration. The government has taken measures to send the goods to the consumers doorsteps to avoid overcrowding, to contain Covid-19.

The minister held a meeting with the officials in Pandavapura on Saturday. The government has decided to supply LPG and ration to the doorsteps of the people for three months. In addition, vegetables will be supplied through Hopcoms, he said.

Narayanagowda urged the parents to take care of their children and not let them to roam unnecessarily. A large number of youths are roaming around, he added.

Quarantine as many as 11 foreign returnees in the taluk are under observation and are home quarantined, informed Taluk Health Officer Dr C A Aravind.