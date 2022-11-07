Lunar eclipse on November 8 to be partially visible in Karnataka

The total lunar eclipse occurring on Tuesday will be partially visible in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka.

Tuesday’s eclipse will start at 2.39 pm. The total phase of the eclipse will start at 3.46 pm and end at 5.12 pm; the partial phase will end at 6.19 pm. In cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, at the time of moonrise, the partial eclipse after the end of totality will be in progress.

According to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the duration between moonrise in Bengaluru (at 5.50 pm) and the end of the partial eclipse will be 29 minutes.

A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the sun and the moon, with all three in alignment. A total lunar eclipse occurs when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the earth.

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics said the north-eastern parts of India, with moonrise timings earlier than the rest of the country, would witness the celestial event for a longer duration.

The eclipse will be visible from across India at the time of moonrise but the beginning of the partial and total phases will not be visible from anywhere in the country because they will be in progress ahead of moonrise, the Ministry said in a statement.

The next lunar eclipse visible from India – a partial eclipse – will occur on October 28, 2023.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city will organise a lecture on the eclipse, at 4 pm on Tuesday. A demonstration of the eclipse model, live streaming of the eclipse and a Q&A session will also be organised at the planetarium.