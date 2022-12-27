Maharashtra Assembly's resolution lacks value morally, legally: K Sudhakar

Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday stated that passing of a resolution in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly about inclusion of 865 villages in Belgavi, Karwar, Nipani, Bidar and Bhalki areas into Maharashtra is politically ill-intentional and it has no value morally or legally.

"Any politician respecting the law has to wait for the order of the Supreme Court. We have Mahajan Commission's report and decisions regarding the reorganisation of state, and it is a settled matter. We are committed and united, and there is no question of giving even an inch of Karnataka's land to any other state including Maharashtra. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also made it clear," he said.

"There is no benefit in making politically-motivated statements. People of Karnataka feel that people of Maharashtra are their brothers, and Maharashtra leaders should also express the same feeling. Such political statements or announcements may damage the cordial relationship and friendship the people of both the states have", Dr Sudhakar added.