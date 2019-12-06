Majority for BJP in Karnataka, predict exit polls

Following brisk polling in most of the 15 constituencies where byelections were held on Thursday, exit polls predicted that the BJP would cruise to a comfortable majority.

While the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government needs to win six of the 15 constituencies, exit polls have predicted wins in a minimum of eight seats for the saffron party.

While the BJP currently enjoys the strength of 105 in the 222-member House, it requires a minimum of six seats to secure a simple majority. Congress has 65 MLAs following the resignation of 13 rebels and JD(S) has 34 MLAs.

Save for four constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district — which have repeatedly recorded lower polling percentage than rural constituencies — most of the others recorded polling in excess of 70%.

However, the overall polling percentage was 66.24, with Hoskote constituency recording a maximum of 90.44% voting.

Most of the exit polls by agencies and television channels backed the BJP to win nine to 12 of the 15 constituencies, followed by three to six seats for the Congress.

The JD(S) and others were expected to win nothing or just one of the 15 seats.

The Opposition Congress was quick to dismiss the exit poll predictions.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted, “Exit poll is not exact poll.”

“Congress workers have worked day and night on behalf of our candidates for 15 days. Rest now as Monday’s results will be against disqualified MLAs and pro people,” he said.

BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel also thanked the efforts of BJP leaders and workers during the bypoll campaign. “I thank all who cast their votes for the development of Karnataka under the leadership of chief minister B S Yediyurappa,” he said, expressing confidence of BJP securing a majority.

While predicting a BJP win in most of the seats, exit polls differed on the constituencies in which BJP would secure victories. For instance, while the C-voter survey predicted a clear win for BJP candidate S T Somashekar in Yeshwantpur constituency, the B TV survey gave JD(S) candidate Javaraya Gowda an edge.

In contrast, both exit polls favoured wins for BJP candidates Gopalaiah, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Anand Singh at Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak and Vijayanagar respectively.

Polling percentage

Two constituencies, Chikkaballapur (86.19) and Hoskote (86.77) recorded polling in excess of 86%. Polling in excess of 80% was also recorded at Hunsur constituency (80.62%) and K R Pet (80%).

The lowest voter turnout in terms of percentage votes polled was at K R Puram constituency in Bengaluru Urban district, where only 43.25% of the voters exercised their franchise. The second least was at Shivajinagar constituency in the city with 44.6% polling.

On poll day — as of 5 pm — 12 ballot units, nine control units and 99 VVPATs were replaced due to equipment malfunction, according to a release by the State Election Commission.