'Making uniform mandatory for SSLC exam is unjust'

A section of academicians, students and school management has cautioned the state government against its rulemaking uniform compulsory during the SSLC examinations.

Raising objections to the circular issued by the Department of Public Instruction making uniforms mandatory for students appearing for the SSLC examinations, the stakeholders said that at some schools no uniforms were provided and it is not acceptable to make it mandatory. Education expert V P Niranjanaradhya said, “The uniforms were not provided to children at several government schools. There are students, who have enrolled as private and repeater candidates, who do not have uniforms. The government should consider all this and withdraw the circular.”

He added that making such things mandatory and issuing circulars for the same will increase stress among students during the exams.

“The students are writing the exams after two years and they are already under pressure and the department should think before making such announcements,” he added.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools Association, said, “The circular has created unnecessary stress and confusion among students and the department should not make uniform compulsory during the exams as majority of the private schools have not provided uniforms this year due to the Covid-induced lockdowns.”

Uniforms must: Nagesh

Education Minister B C Nagesh clarified on Sunday that students appearing for SSLC exams won’t be allowed to enter exam halls if they wear fabric depicting religious symbols.

“We have instructed all officials to ensure the High Court order over uniforms is followed. However, in case uniforms are not prescribed, the students must wear any decent attire. There is no room for any religious attire,” Nagesh said.

Unrecognised schools

The education department has made alternative arrangements for over 1800 students from 69 non-renewed schools, to write the exams. The officials said that they have tagged these students with nearby schools to write the exams.

