Man in quarantine electrocuted in Raichur district

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • May 17 2020, 22:48 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 23:08 ist

 A 35-year-old man who was under quarantine was electrocuted at Gunjalli village in the taluk on Sunday.

Bharaiah came in contact with a live wire while answering nature’s near the compound wall of the government high school where he was quarantined. Bharaiah was a worker who had migrated to Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh and was in quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19, ever since he returned to his village.

The wire had snapped from an under-construction building of the adjoining residential school due to heavy winds. The Yaragera police have registered a case and are investigating.

