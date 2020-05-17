Man in quarantine electrocuted in Raichur district

A 35-year-old man who was under quarantine was electrocuted at Gunjalli village in the taluk on Sunday.

Bharaiah came in contact with a live wire while answering nature’s near the compound wall of the government high school where he was quarantined. Bharaiah was a worker who had migrated to Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh and was in quarantine as a precaution against COVID-19, ever since he returned to his village.

The wire had snapped from an under-construction building of the adjoining residential school due to heavy winds. The Yaragera police have registered a case and are investigating.