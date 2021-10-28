Man kills daughter over inter-caste love affair

A man allegedly killed his daughter as she fell in love with a boy from a different caste against the will of the family.

Radha (18) of Kenchanakoppa in Shikaripura taluk in Shivamogga district is deceased.

According to police, her father Chandrappa, an agriculturist, is the suspect. As the family opposed the love affair, Chandrappa took Radha on his two-wheeler towards Channagiri to his sister's house via the Channagiri-Birur route on Wednesday. En route, an argument erupted between them and she opposed Chandrappa’s advice to forget the man she was in love with.

Near the Railway gate on the outskirts of Birur, Chandrappa strangulated her with the veil she was wearing and threw the body near the railway track. After returning to his native village in the wee hours of Thursday, he tried to kill himself. However, the family members prevented his attempt. He confessed to the crime in the presence of the family and relatives, who took him to Shikaripura police station.

The body of Radha has been recovered. A case is filed in Birur police station.