Mangaluru auto blast: Police conduct searches, detain 4

Police on Monday conducted search operations at various locations in Shivamogga, Mysuru and Mangaluru in connection with the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast on Saturday.

Four youths were detained as part of the investigation — two from Mysuru, one from Mangaluru and another from Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Mangaluru blast: Man picked up from Bengaluru, another brought from Tamil Nadu

Mohammed Shariq, the accused in the blast case, was inspired by a global terror organisation, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters.

Shariq was travelling in an auto with a pressure cooker fitted with detonator when the low-intensity explosion happened. He sustained 45% burns and is under treatment in a Mangaluru hospital.

An NIA team on Monday inspected the rented house in Mysuru where Shariq stayed. A forensic team collected samples and evidence. Police also seized chemicals and circuits used in bomb-making. An Aadhaar card and a toy gun resembling AK47 were also found.

“Shariq was inspired by a terror organisation which has global presence. We are investigating who provided him shelter and funded the terror act,” ADGP Kumar said.

A college dropout, Shariq had conducted bomb trials in Shivamogga with Syed Yasin, a BE graduate. Police said they carried out detonation trials near Gurupura on the banks of River Tunga in August.

Police said the youths obtained information on bomb preparation from terror outfit IS. They didn’t use WhatsApp. Instead, they communicated through Telegram, Instagram, Wire, Element and Wickr app.

Also Read: Who is Mohammed Shariq, man behind Mangaluru blast?

Shariq — who had rented a house in Mysuru in Sept — visited Mangaluru on Nov 10, probably on a recce, ADGP Kumar said. On Nov 19, he again travelled from Mysuru to Mangaluru in a bus. He was on his way to Mahaveer Circle in the auto when the explosion happened.

Police have gathered digital evidence and are verifying the bank accounts of various individuals, the ADGP said. “A major tragedy was averted as it was a low-intensity blast. All links of Shariq are being investigated,” he said.

Following information that the suspect had rented the house by producing a fake identity card and address proof, Mysuru Police launched a drive to identify all those who recently rented houses for short duration on the outskirts of the city. Those staying in hotels and lodges are also under surveillance.

Lost Aadhaar card?

ADGP Alok Kumar urged citizens not to take loss of Aadhaar card lightly. The document can be used for illegal activities, like in the Mangaluru blast case. If Aadhaar card is lost, it should be immediately reported to police, he said.