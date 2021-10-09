Mangaluru college seeks to keep memories of Fr Stan Swamy alive

Keen on keeping the memories of human rights activist Fr Stan Swamy alive, this educational institution in Mangaluru is determined to name a park on their campus after him, despite threats from right wing groups.

The institution's decision is not just about paying tribute to the 83-year-old human rights activist who passed away earlier this year, but also about spreading on his work among students, according to the management of St Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology (AIMIT).

Right-wing groups, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have threatened to protest in front of the college apart from warning that the college will be responsible for any "untoward incident."

Undeterred, the college has decided to go ahead with its plan. While the inauguration of the park on the institute's Beeri campus, 20 km away from Mangaluru city was initially planned for October 7, it has now been deferred on the request of the police. A new date will be decided soon, the management said.

Why this decision? Fr Stan Swamy worked for human, tribal and forest rights. The institution has developed an urban forest with about 500 trees on campus. It was only apt to dedicate it to him, said Fr Melwyn Pinto S J, Director of AIMIT. "We want the students to be aware of his work. We also want out students to understand the importance of standing for truth and justice, while facing adversities," he said.

The 83-year-old priest was arrested by the NIA in 2020 on charges of having Maoist links. Since the charges weren't proved, the management believes they are well within their rights to dedicate the space to him. Speaking to DH, Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions said it was unfortunate that fringe elements were speaking ill of Fr Stan Swamy without being aware of 40 years of his work among tribals. "I personally know Fr Stan Swamy and his work among tribals. He loved his country and never talked about violence," he said.

Meanwhile, about 99 academics, activists and organisations have written an open letter seeking the Mangaluru district administration to take action against right wing groups for intimidation. These include journalist P Sainath, human rights activist Harsh Mander, lawyer Clifton Rozario and People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) among others.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: