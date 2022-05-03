Many BJP leaders skip Karnataka CM's lunch for Shah

Many BJP leaders skip Basavaraj Bommai's lunch for Amit Shah

While all MLAs, MLCs and MPs were invited, only those who were present in Bengaluru attended the luncheon

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 03 2022, 22:08 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 05:24 ist
Union Minister for Home Amit Shah seen with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during a lunch with party leaders in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Several BJP lawmakers skipped the lunch hosted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. 

While all MLAs, MLCs and MPs were invited, only those who were present in Bengaluru attended the luncheon where the Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya menu included holige.

Ministers Govind Karjol, B Sriramulu, B C Nagesh, V Somanna, K Gopalaiah, union minister Shobha Karandlaje, MP G M Siddeshwar, G S Basavaraj, D V Sadananda Gowda, legislators Ashwathnarayan, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, S Suresh Kumar, L A Ravi Subramanya, M P Renukacharya, Kumar Bangarappa, S R Vishwanath, N Ravi Kumar,  C P Yogeshwar, Roopali Naik, BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra among others were present. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

basavaraj bommai
Amit Shah
BJP
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

BCCI announces schedule, venue for IPL 2022 play-offs

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

 