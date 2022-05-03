Many BJP leaders skip Basavaraj Bommai's lunch for Amit Shah

Several BJP lawmakers skipped the lunch hosted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

While all MLAs, MLCs and MPs were invited, only those who were present in Bengaluru attended the luncheon where the Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya menu included holige.

Ministers Govind Karjol, B Sriramulu, B C Nagesh, V Somanna, K Gopalaiah, union minister Shobha Karandlaje, MP G M Siddeshwar, G S Basavaraj, D V Sadananda Gowda, legislators Ashwathnarayan, Rajkumar Patil Telkur, S Suresh Kumar, L A Ravi Subramanya, M P Renukacharya, Kumar Bangarappa, S R Vishwanath, N Ravi Kumar, C P Yogeshwar, Roopali Naik, BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra among others were present.