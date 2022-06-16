Maths sees 96% attendance on day one of KCET

Day one of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) for admissions to undergraduate professional courses was peaceful with the Mathematics subject recording a high attendance of 96.06% on Thursday.

Of the 2,16,559 total candidates registered, 1,75,305 appeared for Biology and 2,08,032 for Mathematics.

The dress code was followed strictly and as informed earlier, students were not allowed to wear anything that covers their heads and ears.

In one incident reported from an exam centre in Bengaluru, a student showed up wearing the Hijab.

As soon as she entered the centre, authorities briefed her about the dress code and she immediately removed the Hijab and entered the exam

hall.

In some centres, despite repeated instructions, students carried mobile phones and they were made to deposit them outside. Subject experts and students said the test was easy.

Milind Chippalakatti, national head - of knowledge management, Deeksha said, “Overall the Biology paper was easy. An average student can score 30-35 marks out of 60 marks. Only a few questions were a bit difficult. There were no out-of-syllabus questions and all were framed as per the NCERT textbook. It was also easy in comparison to last year as the questions were memory and concept-based. Assertion, reasoning and statement-based questions were not given this year. There were no errors in the question paper.”

The Mathematics paper was also easy to moderate in nature, but a few questions were lengthy, he said.

“An average student can score around 20 to 25 marks out of 60. None of the questions was out of the syllabus. Overall the paper was similar to last year,” he added.

Kiran, a student, said his biology exam went as expected.

“The question paper was mostly easy. As many as 50 questions can be categorised as easy and 10 as moderately difficult,” he said.

For Bharat K, too, the exam went well. “However, I found the paper a bit lengthy and the level of difficulty was moderate. It was certainly more difficult than last year,” he said. On Friday, exams will be held for Physics and Chemistry.