Measles-Rubella vax deaths: 'Shots given 2 days late, stored in home fridge'

A day after the death of three infants (aged 13-17 months) on receiving their first dose of Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine in Belagavi district’s Ramdurg taluk, the health secretary said the vaccine vials have been sent to Central Drug Laboratory in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh for investigation.

He said a preliminary investigation showed that it is a case of procedural lapse.

Both the Auxilliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) who administered the vaccine and the pharmacist (who was supposed to ensure the cold chain) have been served with show-cause notices by the state wing of the National Health Mission.

The Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) is still awaiting the post mortem report of one baby girl, who was brought there after she developed septicemia (blood poisoning) on receiving the vaccine shot.

Blood, stool and urine samples of the other babies have also been sent for forensic testing.

Meanwhile, advisor to the Centre’s Reproductive and Child Health wing Dr Pradeep Haldar said the MR vaccine vial once opened has to be used within four hours or discarded, if not used within the stipulated time.

“Around 42 crore children have been given the vaccine in India after its launch in 2017. It is a safe vaccine,” he said.

The deceased children have been identified as Chetan Pujari (13 months), Pavitra Hulgur (13 months), and Madhu Kargundi (17 months).

Belagavi District Health Officer Dr Shashikant Muliyal told DH, “In all, 21 children were administered the vaccines that are part of the national immunisation programme, out of whom four children were administered the MR vaccine.

Two hours after receiving the MR vaccine, the three kids suffered giddiness, vomiting and loose motion. The fourth child is recovering at BIMS. The other 17 children are fine. If found guilty, criminal cases will be filed against the health staff who are responsible for this.”

Principal Secretary (Health) T K Anil Kumar told DH, “Initial findings suggest it was a procedural lapse and that the cold chain had not been maintained properly. We’ve sent show-cause notices to both the nurse and the pharmacist.”

District Immunisation Officer Dr Ishwar Gadad told DH, “Vaccines that were supposed to be administered on January 10 were given on January 12. The vials were stored in a household fridge, which is not allowed.”

