Medicinal plants to debut in Karnataka forest corporation land

13 species of plants have been recommended for the programme

Navya P K, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2023, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 05:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Forest Development Corporation Ltd (KFDCL) is planning to introduce medicinal plants into its plantations starting May-June.

The KFDCL leases land on forest peripheries from the state forest department and usually plants only fast-growing trees like eucalyptus that are sold for pulp-making.

Medicinal plants will be introduced in the existing plantations in the four-metre space between rows of trees. The harvest will be sold to the state’s herbal drug industries to generate revenue.

The plants will also protect the existing trees from weeds, says corporation chairperson and actor Tara Anuradha.

“Weeds curtail the growth of trees and we usually have to remove them by ploughing and levelling of rows,” says KFDCL MD A Radha Devi.

Also Read | Major firms not doing enough to curb deforestation: Report

The Karnataka Medicinal Plants Authority (KaMPA), under the Ayush Department, has recommended a list of 13 species to the KFDCL for the programme. The corporation will make a shortlist.

The current list includes Ashwagandha, Shatavari, Guggulu, Amrutaballi, Tulsi, etc., that are considered effective against conditions like infections, inflammation, cancer and hormonal imbalances. Most plants can be harvested in one to two years. 

This year, the plants will be introduced in a five-hectare area each in four districts — Bengaluru, Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga. These districts house the KFDCL’s divisional headquarters, which would make monitoring easier, says Radha Devi.

Based on the KaMPA’s estimates, the cost for the current batch (including harvest) wouldn’t exceed Rs 25 lakh, she says. Detailed estimates are yet to be made.

The KaMPA’s list also mentions the potential profits from each plant. The annual estimates range from Rs 30,000-40,000 per hectare from Chitraka, to Rs 2-3 lakh from Makaliberu. Guggulu, which can be harvested only after six years, is expected to yield a profit of Rs 32 lakh per hectare.

If profitable, the programme will be extended to more areas. The KFDCL has a total of 40,000 hectares of land on lease from the forest department.

The KFDCL also plans to have agreements with procurers before starting the programme, with the KaMPA’s help. The KaMPA already links medicinal plant farmers with buyers.

Dr M J Prabhu, Medicinal Plants Consultant at KaMPA, says, “There are around 220 Ayush-licensed pharma companies in Karnataka, along with cottage industries that make cosmetic products, and Ayurveda doctors who make their own medicines. Many FSSAI-licensed companies also use medicinal plants. We will link the KFDCL with them,” he says.

