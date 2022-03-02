Mekedatu march ends, Congress attacks 'double engine' BJP govt

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said his party would up the ante against the BJP government by launching a statewide movement to “protect the state’s interests”.

He said this at the valedictory of the 150-km-long Mekedatu foot march - ‘Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku’ - at the National College grounds in Basavanagudi, where the party showcased unity and cadre strength in an election year.

“This is just the beginning. We have to ensure the implementation of the project,” Shivakumar said.

The event kicked off after a 12-km walk from Kaveri Theatre to Basavanagudi. Actor-music director Sadhu Kokila opened the meeting with a performance.

After Shivakumar finished his speech, many chairs became empty, giving credence to the speculation that he was the main face of the campaign.

Congress leaders attacked the ‘double engine’ BJP government at the Centre and the state, for failing to issue environmental clearance for the Mekedatu project, which according to them, would benefit a population of 2.5 crore in Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts.

Shivakumar accused the state government of trying to curtail the padayatra by registering cases against Congress leaders.

“People of Bengaluru might have been inconvenienced over the last three days,” he said, referring to traffic jams.

“However, implementation of the project will benefit us for 30 years.”

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah termed the padayatra a “historic” movement. Training his guns at BJP leaders for their criticism of the march, he called them “a factory that manufactures lies”.

In the last seven years, water that has flowed to Tamil Nadu - beyond the 177.2 tmc ft allocated to the state - is 582 tmc ft, he said.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir project will ensure that a portion of the excess water is preserved and reduce the stress on upstream reservoirs such as KRS, Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi, Siddaramaiah said.

Pontiffs Nanjavadhoota Swami and Vachanananda Swami also participated in the event.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also hit out at the ‘double engine’ government.

“Even industrialists are able to get environmental clearance in a short span of time. However, a drinking water project, which can also generate power, is kept pending,” he said.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the padayatra was not political.

“The double engine government has given double dhoka to Karnataka and has left the state to fend for itself,” he said.

