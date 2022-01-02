Mekedatu: Siddaramaiah dares Karjol to release documents on Congress stand

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, on Sunday, challenged Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol to release documents related to the party’s (Congress’) stand over the Mekedatu project.

He was peaking at a programme organised by the Congress to create awareness on the padayatra related to Mekedatu project.

Siddaramaiah said, “There was a Congress government earlier. Later, a coalition government came to power. Nothing was done during that period. Now, the Congress party has planned to take out a padayatra seeking speedy implementation of the project. But, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol has claimed that it is a gimmick. The minster says he has important documents related to the project and that he will release them. Let him release the documents, if any. The people will know about it”, he said.

The comprehensive report on the project was submitted to the union government in 2018. But, the BJP government was not able to get approval for the project even after two and a half years in power, Siddaramaiah said.

The union ministry of environment and forests has to give permission for the project.

“As it is a drinking water project there will not be any opposition. The Supreme Court has refused to grant an injunction on the application filed by Tamil Nadu questioning the project,” he said.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project for political reasons. The union government is not approving the project, to favour the neighbouring state.

“The BJP men too have started talking in TN’s favour. Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai has been staging protests against the Mekedatu project. The BJP Tamil Nadu incharge C T Ravi (former Karnataka minister) too is in favour of that state. That is the reason for the delay in the project,” Siddaramaiah said.

The leader of the Opposition called upon the party workers to get ready for the election right away.

Comparing BJP to demons, he said, “Demons drinking blood of humans are in the Assembly. Get ready to drive them away”.

