Members of Hindu outfits manhandle 3 students in Hubballi college for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans

Tension prevailed at the KLES' Institute of Technology near the airport on Gokul Road in the city on Saturday, when members of Hindu outfits manhandled three students, who are accused of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack.

The accused students, covering their face with masks, were being taken to police station when the incident took place.

The Hindu activists alleged that the accused, who hailed from Kashmir, were studying in the first semester of the Civil Engineering course at the institute. They had made a video in which they shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' (long live Pakistan) slogan, and forwarded it to their friends and the college mates.

The video had gone viral on the social media too. The accused students reportedly shot the video in the college hostel room near the college where they were staying.

The police have taken the students into custody where they are being investigated.

Meanwhile, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner R Dileep visited the Gokul Road police station and questioned the detained Kashmiri students.

Condemning the pro-Pakistan stance of the students, the members of the Akhila Bharathiya Vidhyarthi Parishat (ABVP) held a protest in the college premises demanding stringent action against them.

Commenting on the incident, Large & Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar stated that the government will not tolerate any anti-national activities.

Shettar said that such incidents were not good for the progress of the country and that Hubballi-Dharwad was a peace loving twin-city and such incident weakened the social fabric.

The police have already visited the college and are inquiring the college staff as well. Based on the inquiry report, the police will take further action.