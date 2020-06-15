Minister flooded with distress calls from teachers

Several teachers working with private unaided schools across the state are in distress as they are not paid for the last few months due to nationwide lockdown.

Expressing their plight to primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar during the phone-in programme organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani on Monday, a teacher even threatened to end life, if government fail to take note of their financial crisis and help.

Many teachers contacted the minister and explained what they were undergoing during this pandemic as school managements are not paying them salaries since March and requested the government to announce a package.

One particular teacher said, “The government which released packages to auto drivers has sidelined private school teachers. If this continues, we will have to end our lives.”

Kumar said, “Teachers should not think about such extreme steps. We are aware of the problems faced by private school teachers and the same has been discussed with the Chief Minister and requested for a package. The CM also responded positively and is waiting for revival of the state’s economy.”

A letter by the private school Hindi language teachers association, circulated on social media, highlighted that some teachers were suffering depression due to the financial crisis.

Shivanna H, state president of the association, said, “Many teachers working with private unaided schools are suffering without salaries. Some teachers even slipped to depression. We request the government to rescue private school teachers.”

As explained by teachers, some elite schools announced pay cuts for teachers as the state government banned online classes up to class 5.

“I teach for primary school kids and the school was paying me considering that online classes were conducted. As the government put a restriction on the same, the school sent me an email saying 60% of my salary will be cut,” said a private school teacher from Bengaluru.

Some callers requested the minister not to conduct SSLC exams, considering the health of students. But the minister convinced them by saying, “We have made all preparations to ensure the safety of children. Students and parents need not worry.”