Minor rape-murder: Anger spills onto Kalaburagi streets

Members of various student and women organisations, across the party lines, on Wednesday staged a series of protests in the city, condemning the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl at Yakapur in Chincholi taluk of the district.

The office-bearers of All India Mahila Sanskrutika Sanghatane, All India Democratic Students Organisation, Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat and Women India Movement took out protest morchas from SVP Circle to the deputy commissioner’s office in the city before submitting memoranda, seeking a stringent action against the perpetrator of the heinous crime.

“Even before the nationwide outrage over the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary doctor near Hyderabad could subside, the rape and murder of minor in Chincholi taluk has shaken the people of the region to the core. There is no place for such heinous acts in the civilised society. An exemplary punishment should be given to the accused in Hyderabad horror and Yakapur incident to create fear among the perpetrators,” the agitators said.