Mistakes committed by BJP will be rectified: K J George

Speaking to mediapersons, he said forceful conversion or by inducement is wrong

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Jun 16 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 14:21 ist
K J George. Credit: DH file photo

Energy Minister  and District in-charge Minister K J George said that anti conversion law was prevalent in the past. A few of the mistakes committed by the BJP government while bringing out anti- conversion laws while in power will be rectified.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet decides to repeal anti-conversion law introduced by BJP

Speaking to mediapersons, he said forceful conversion or by inducement is wrong. This was there in the already existing law in the past. Erroneous sections such as the accused should give evidence were included by the BJP, which has been dropped by the Congress government. What has BJP achieved by bringing this law and how many cases have been filed under the act? He asked.

“Law that is equal to all will be implemented. BJP wants to oppose everything. It has been opposing the Congress at every stage,” said the Minister.

Karnataka
K J George
KJ George
Conversion

