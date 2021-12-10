MLC elections record 99.5% voter turnout

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2021, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 05:16 ist
State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel flashes victory sign after voting in the Legislative Council elections in Mangaluru on Friday. MLA Vedavyas Kamath is also seen. Credit: DH Photo/Irshad Mahammad

Brisk polling with a voter turnout of over 99% was recorded on Friday for the Legislative Council election to pick 25 members from 20 local authorities’ seats.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, the polling process was peaceful in all the constituencies. In the elections, voters comprised elected representatives from gram panchayats, urban local bodies, MLAs and MPs.

Among the constituencies, highest polling was recorded in Belgavi with 99.98%, followed by Kolar with 99.96%. Lowest was at Vijayapura - 99.55%. In the last elections held in 2015, the overall voter turnout was 99.6%.

For the polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote in Shiggaon, while Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah voted in Badami, KPCC president D K Shivakumar exercised his franchise in Kanakapura and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Channapatna.

MLC polls
Karnataka Legislative Council
polling
Karnataka

