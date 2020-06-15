MLC polls: DKS faces ‘payment seat’ pressure

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar is under pressure from some party leaders, including a former minister, who are seeking the Legislative Council election ticket in exchange for money to clear off the party’s debts.

According to sources, the KPCC has an outstanding debt of Rs 9 crore raised for printing, hospitality and other things.

"Four party leaders have approached Shivakumar saying they will clear the loans in exchange for the MLC election ticket," a source close to Shivakumar told DH. "Shivakumar is still undecided on what to do with this offer made by some leaders."

Elections have been announced to fill up seven MLC berths that fall vacant on June 30. The last date for candidates to file their nomination is June 18 and polls are scheduled to be held on June 29. MLAs will vote to elect these seven MLCs.

Given the current strength of the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win four seats, the Congress two and the JD(S) one.

For the two seats that it can win, the Congress is considering fielding one minority and another OBC candidate. Under the minority quota, the frontrunners are Naseer Ahmed (incumbent) and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed, who is said to be close to senior leader Ahmed Patel.

Under the OBC quota, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is pushing for the re-election of former minister H M Revanna. It is also said that the party high command has orally suggested youth leader Nayana Jhawar's name.