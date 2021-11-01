Modi became PM only because of Congress: Siddaramaiah

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 01 2021, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 10:20 ist
Congress leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH File Photo/S K Dinesh

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed during a press conference at the KPCC headquarters on Sunday that it was because of the Congress that Narendra Modi had become India's prime minister.

The Leader of Opposition in Assembly said that Congress was the reason for India's independence and as a result, Modi was the PM. He added that if not for Rajiv Gandhi, Indians would not be able to talk on mobile phones.

"Congress is the reason for the country's independence. Modi became the prime minister because India has independence. Rajib Gandhi is the reason behind the development of digital systems in India. This is the reason why we are all talking on the phone today," Siddaramaiah was quoted as having said by Public TV.

