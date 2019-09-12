Modi's presence brought bad luck to ISRO: Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy took it out on the Prime Minister, that Modi's visit to ISRO had brought "bad luck" for the scientists.

Kumaraswamy further said, "PM came to Bengaluru to give a message that he himself was landing Chandrayaan-2, scientists worked hard for 10-12 yrs, he came just for sake of advertisement. Once he stepped in ISRO Centre, I think it became bad luck for scientists."

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander's signal was lost, early on September 7, and PM Modi was present at the space station to witness the unfortunate event. Modi encouraged the scientists to not lose hope and that the nation is proud of them.