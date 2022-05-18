Monitor low-lying areas, Bommai tells officials as rains lash Karnataka

Rains: Monitor low-lying areas, Bommai tells officials

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • May 18 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 22:27 ist

Asserting that heavy rains have been lashing the urban areas in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the officials have been directed to monitor the low-lying areas.

"Heavy rain has created havoc in Bengaluru. Several houses have been inundated. I visited a few affected areas. The NDRF, Home Guards and the police personnel are engaged in the rescue operation," he told media persons in Chikkamagaluru. 

The officials are at work in BBMP limits. Steps will be taken to ensure that people face no inconvenience, he said. 

With the monsoon fast approaching, farmers are busy with farming activities. Officials have been directed to ensure that there is enough stock of seeds and fertilisers. There is a demand for DAP fertiliser. Steps have been taken to procure it, he said. 

Further, the CM said that the government is committed to the comprehensive development of Chikkamagaluru. "The district is known for nature's beauty. The government will give emphasis on the promotion of tourism in Chikkamagaluru," he said. 

The CM also said that the district in-charge Minister will be appointed to the district shortly. On the issue of natural calamity victims of 2019 in Mudigere failing to get compensation, the CM said that he will look into the issue.

