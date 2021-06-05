Monsoon covers Karnataka; Orange alert in coast

With southwest monsoon advancing over coast and north and south interior Karnataka, most of the districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain on Sunday.

"Southwest monsoon had entered the coast and south interior districts on Friday. The monsoon has advanced further and covered the entire state. Several districts will experience heavy showers on Sunday," a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told DH.

The IMD has sounded an orange alert in coastal districts for Sunday. Yellow alert has been declared for several districts in north and south interior Karnataka.

Heavy rain lashed most places in the coastal region and parts of north and south Karnataka.

Kalagi and surrounding areas in Kalaburagi have been receiving incessant rain for the past four days. Torrential showers have left Roudravati river and many streams in spate. The floodwater of the river has gushed into Neelakanth Kaleeshwara temple.

Rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Vijayapura city and parts of the district on Saturday evening.

Parts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Vijayanagar districts also witnessed light to moderate showers in the day.

Sharp showers threw life out of gear in Chamarajanagar district. Sustained rain has given farmers the boost to take up agricultural activities in the district.