Monthly electricity bills to cost more in Karnataka as KERC approves 40 paise hike per unit

Amidst the economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Wednesday approved an average increase in power tariff by 40 paise per unit, keeping in mind the surging demand and energy charges.

Contrary to the demand by the Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms), which had sought a hike of Rs 1.26 per unit, the KERC has approved only 40 paise per unit across all categories. The new rates will come into effect from the first meter reading date falling on or after November 1, 2020.

While the KERC has approved uniform increase across all the Escoms and Hukkeri RECS, there is a marginal differential increase in BESCOM area. The slab-wise increase in the energy charge ranges from 20 paise to 25 paise per unit across all categories except Bangalore Metro, Battery Charging Station for electric vehicles, besides an increase of 50 paise per unit for temporary installations.

Though the revised tariff should have been given effect from April 1 of every year, the latest revision in the tariff could not be pronounced due to country-wide lockdown on account of Covid-19 pandemic, pendency of KPTCL appeal before the appellate tribunal for electricity (ATE) against KERC order and code of conduct for bypolls to RR Nagar and Sira assembly seats.