Most Nizamuddin attendees in Karnataka are foreign nationals: Basavaraj Bommai

More than 50, who had participated in the Tableeghi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin, Delhi, have been traced so far, according to the State government.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that most of the people who had arrived in Karnataka after the congregation are foreign nationals. "They have been tracked and traced. Out of those who came to Karnataka, 11 are from Indonesia, 10 from Kyrgystan, 1 from France and Kenya. All these people will be quarantined and a detailed health check-up will be done," he said.

These foreign nationals who came to attend the meeting have settled down in various mosques throughout the country and similarly in Karnataka.

These people have stayed in different districts of the state, but a majority were in Bengaluru, Bommai told a TV channel. "They have been staying in Karnataka from the first week of March," he said.

However, Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, in a tweet, said, "It is confirmed that 54 people have attended the religious event at Nizamuddin. They have been learnt to be from parts of Bengaluru, Bidar, Gulbarga and Ballari."

"We have tracked and quarantined 13 of those individuals. They were tested negative for COVID-19, which is a relief. Others are being identified," he tweeted.