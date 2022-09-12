Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea hearing deferred to September 13

The second additional district and sessions court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail petition filed by Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, prime accused in a sexual abuse case involving two minor girls, to September 13 after directing the advocate representing the survivors to file objections to bail petition.

The court has also adjourned the hearing of the bail petition filed by hostel warden Rashmi, the second accused in the case, to September 14.

Senior advocate C H Hanumantharaya filed new anticipatory bail pleas for Paramashivaiah, 4th accused, and Gangadharaiah, 5th accused.

The court has directed staffers of the mutt to produce bye-laws of SJM Vidyapeetha and SJM Credit Co-operative Society as the public prosecutor had objected to granting permission to seer to sign cheques to pay salaries.