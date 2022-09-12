Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea hearing deferred to September 13

Murugha Mutt seer's bail plea hearing deferred to today

DHNS
DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 12 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 04:26 ist

The second additional district and sessions court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the bail petition filed by Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, prime accused in a sexual abuse case involving two minor girls, to September 13 after directing the advocate representing the survivors to file objections to bail petition.

Senior advocate C H Hanumantharaya filed new anticipatory bail pleas for Paramashivaiah, 4th accused, and Gangadharaiah, 5th accused.   

The court has directed staffers of the mutt to produce bye-laws of SJM Vidyapeetha and SJM Credit Co-operative Society as the public prosecutor had objected to granting permission to seer to sign cheques to pay salaries.

