Mysuru fought Covid, came up trumps

Mysuru district - which is in the red zone with a total of 90 positive cases, no casualties-and recovery of 86 patients - has some good news amid the crisis. The remaining four are also on the path of recovery, thanks to the deft handling of the situation by the officials concerned.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, who led the team of officials, told DH that it was the success of teamwork, courage and commitment of government personnel, people’s representatives, volunteers, NGOs, corporates and industries which made this possible.

As on May 9, a total of 4,976 persons had been observed and out of the 5,081 samples tested, 4,757 completed 14 days of quarantine. Among the 90 infected persons, 74 were related to the Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics of Jubilant Life Sciences, 10 were related to Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, two SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) cases and two belonged to Kerala.

Out of the four patients still under treatment, one is related to Delhi and three to Jubilant. Only one more person related to Jubilant is under quarantine and is yet to be tested. Thus, testing of a full circle of the infected persons, and their primary and secondary contacts is almost complete.

“Till May 9, as many as 215 persons from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have entered Mysuru. They have been quarantined in community halls. If they can afford to pay the bills, they will be accommodated in hotels. Community halls with proper facilities and hotels have been identified in all taluks for quarantine, as the number of people coming in is expected to increase over the next week. Soon, those returning from foreign nations will also land in Mysuru. Thus, the officials are both vigilant and also prepared,” he said.

DHO speaks

Speaking to DH on the patient trail, District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh said: “The first Covid-19 case in Mysuru was identified on March 21: a 35-year-old man, who had travelled from Dubai. He was designated as P20. The second case, P27, reported on March 23, was a Kerala-based man in his mid-40s, who also travelled from Dubai. The third case, P52, a 35-year-old man with no travel history, was reported on March 26. It was the first case linked to Jubilant. The last confirmed case was on April 29 and the first patient was discharged on April 7.”

The DC said, “The availability of the District Hospital, which was formally inaugurated in February, came as a bonus for isolation of Covid patients. However, it was just a structure. Before detection of any case in Mysuru, we had begun preparations and started equipping the hospital since mid-March. We procured some beds from KR Hospital of Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute, Epidemic Disease (ED) Hospital and also from Chamarajanagar District Hospital. Seventeen new ventilators were bought. The State government allowed us to spend from the District Relief Fund, to equip the hospital for the emergency,” he said.

Abhiram added, “Effective vigilance at check-posts also helped the spread of the infection. As members of the Tablighi Jamaat of Delhi were intercepted at Bannur check-post, on Mandya district border, they could be isolated and treated. Besides, the further spread was checked”.