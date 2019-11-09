Mysuru Muslims welcome Ayodhya verdict

A section of Muslims in Mysuru have welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case. Hundreds of Muslims paid floral tributes to a portrait of Sri Rama in front of the Vidyaranapuram office of Krishnaraja MLA S A Ramdas, in Mysuru, welcoming the verdict. Video courtesy MLA's Office.

