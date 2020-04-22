Mysuru-origin doctor feted in US for treatment of coronavirus patients

A video clipping of a US-based doctor of Mysuru-origin, who was in a team that treated Covid-19 patients, receiving greetings and salutations in recognition of her services, has gone viral on social media.

Dr Uma Madhusudhana, an alumnus of JSS Medical College in Mysuru, is the daughter of Madhusudhana and late Leela, both teachers, residing in Kuvempunagar in the city.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Dr Uma is seen receiving the ‘Drive of Honour’ on the lawns of her residence at South Windsor in Hartford County, Connecticut, the United States.

A huge contingent of cars, vans and trucks of the healthcare, police and emergency services and also of her colleagues are seen parading on the road of her residence, halting for a couple of seconds before her.

She is cheered and thanked in the video. Placards like ‘Thank You’ and ‘South Windsor Hero’ are displayed.

The principal of JSS Medical College Dr H Basavanagowdappa said, “Dr Uma is a 1990 batch student. She is serving as a doctor in the US for the past many years and is researching on communicable diseases. She is in the forefront of combating Covid-19 at the South Windsor Hospital. We are proud of her services and recognition.”

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and MP Pratap Simha have shared the video on their social media accounts.