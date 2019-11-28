'Natural disaster task force to decide on cattle camps'

The High Court has suggested to the government that the state-level task force on natural disaster management should take a call on the closure or opening of cattle camps instead of the deputy commissioners doing it.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur was hearing a PIL filed by the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and A Mallikarjun, a resident of Cheluru village in Gubbi taluk of Tumkur district.

Chief Justice Oka asked the government as to why DCs should take decisions as the task force has the power to act on the issue under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Accepting the suggestion, additional advocate general Dhyan Chinnappa submitted that the government will take further decision on cattle camps at the state level and it will be more transparent and helpful for the citizens. He submitted that the government has declared 49 taluks as drought-hit in monsoon season and will take a decision soon on opening cattle camps. Justice Oka directed the government to furnish all the details on the implementation of disaster management measures and on the utilisation of funds, before December 17.