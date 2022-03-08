Naveen's body preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai

Naveen's mortal remains preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai

As soon as the shelling is stopped, attempts will be made to bring his body back to India, he said

IANS
IANS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 11:56 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that the authorities have recovered the body of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, the Indian student from the state who died in Russian shelling in Ukraine.

"I have spoken to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard. He has informed that the body has been embalmed and preserved at a mortuary. He has assured that as soon as the shelling is stopped, attempts will be made to bring it back to India," he said.

"Continuous attempts are being made, the embassy officers have also told us that they are in touch with mortuary authorities where the body is kept," he added.

Also read: Cruelty now BJP's DNA: Cong on Karnataka BJP MLA's 'body takes more space' remark

Naveen Shekarappa Gyangaudar was killed on March 1 on Maha Shivratri after being hit by the Russian shelling. He had come out of his bunker in search of food early in the morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Naveen's father and consoled him. Shekarappa, Naveen's father had requested the Prime Minister to arrange for safe passage of other students stuck in Ukraine as they are the assets of the country.

Naveen's death has also raised questions on the cost of medical education in India and opposition parties in Karnataka are demanding scrapping of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in this regard. The ruling BJP government has granted compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of Naveen.

As many as 500 students from Karnataka have returned home from Ukraine since the war broke out. Manoj Rajan, nodal officer and commissioner, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has stated that 142 students from the state are still stranded in war-torn Ukraine. The largest batch of students returned on Thursday.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News
Ukraine
Russia
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

Alia Bhatt to debut in Hollywood with 'Heart Of Stone'

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

DH Radio | BIFFes 2022: World cinema in a nutshell

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Women’s Day: Google Doodle salutes women always there

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Oscar nominees 'grateful' to be back in the ballroom

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Meet South Indian cinema's 'Lady Superstars'

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

Mangaluru farmer builds 'scooter' to zoom up tall trees

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

DH Toon | After students, now rupee needs to be rescued

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

 