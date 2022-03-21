Naveen's remains kept for public viewing in Chalageri

Naveen's remains kept for public viewing in Chalageri, CM to reach village shortly

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Mar 21 2022, 10:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 10:12 ist
Naveen's father Shekharappa (C) is seen after receiving the mortal remains of his son's body. Credit: Special Arrangement

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been kept for public viewing outside his family's residence at Chalageri at Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

The mortal remains of Naveen arrived at the village at 8:45 am from Bengaluru. His Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi performed the last rites. It was kept for public viewing.

Also Read | Naveen's family thanks CM Bommai for bringing mortal remains from Ukraine

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who already paid his last respects in Bengaluru, is slated to reach Chalageri shortly. The body will be donated to SS Hospital in Davangere in the evening after taking out a procession in the village.

