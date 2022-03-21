Naveen's remains kept for public viewing in Chalageri, CM to reach village shortly

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar who was killed in shelling by Russian forces in Ukraine's Kharkiv have been kept for public viewing outside his family's residence at Chalageri at Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday.

The mortal remains of Naveen arrived at the village at 8:45 am from Bengaluru. His Shekharappa and Vijayalakshmi performed the last rites. It was kept for public viewing.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who already paid his last respects in Bengaluru, is slated to reach Chalageri shortly. The body will be donated to SS Hospital in Davangere in the evening after taking out a procession in the village.

