NCB drug case: Karnataka HC denies bail to accused for third time

The High Court of Karnataka has once again denied bail to Rijesh Ravindran, one of the accused in the drug peddling case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit.

Rijesh is arraigned as accused no 3 in the case. His earlier bail petitions filed before the high court were rejected in November 2020 and July 2021.

On August 21, 2020, NCB officials raided a flat at Chokkanahalli, Jakkur, and recovered 40 grams of MDMA pills and 180 blots of Lysergic acid Diethylamide (LSD) from Rijesh’s possession.

In his third petition before the high court, he claimed he had been under judicial custody for the past two years and 10 months and there is no progress in the trial.

On the other hand, the NCB argued that Rijesh is a drug peddler and was in possession of a commercial quantity of contraband. It also submitted that if he is granted bail, he might commit similar offences, tamper with the prosecution witnesses and abscond from the case.

“The order sheet of the trial court (dated April 15, 2023) reveals that some of the accused persons were granted bail and they are not cooperating with the case and have remained absent and are unnecessarily dragging the matter in order to help other accused persons to get bail. This petitioner is a resident of Kerala state and there is every possibility of not cooperating with the trial and he may abscond. Justice would be met if this court gives a direction to the trial court to dispose of the matter as early as possible. Hence, absolutely there is no ground made by the counsel for the petitioner to grant bail in this case. This petitioner was in possession of 40 grams of MDMA, which is a commercial quantity,” Justice K Natarajan said.

The court also directed the trial court to frame the charge or plea, start the trial and dispose of the case within six months.

“If any accused persons remain absent, their bail may be cancelled and proceed with the trial. However, if the trial is not completed within a period of six months, the petitioner is at liberty to approach this court for seeking bail,” the court said.