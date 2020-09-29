NDPS court rejects bail pleas of Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani

A special NDPS court here on Monday, rejected the bail pleas of Sandalwood actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, who have been arrested in the drug scandal.

Reported to have links with the drug peddlers, the actors were arrested by the Central Crime Branch a few weeks ago.

The court rejected the bail pleas of the actors, submitted by their advocates. It also rejected the bail petition of Rahul Tonse, another accused in the case.

With the rejection of the bail pleas, the actors will continue to stay in the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

All the accused are said to be contemplating on approaching the High Court, seeking bail in the case.