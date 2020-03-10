Nearly 2,700 contacts of Karnataka's coronavirus patient zero on health department radar

As many as 2,666 people's primary and secondary contacts of the first confirmed coronavirus patient in Karnataka are being contacted by the health department. These include the staff that treated him on an outpatient basis in a private hospital.

Primary contacts are people who have come in contact with the patient and secondary contacts are people who have come in contact with the primary contacts.

It was the OPD of the private hospital that informed the health department that the patient is a suspected case of COVID-19, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey. His sample was taken twice and tested twice.

Meeting with IT companies

On being asked if the HR representatives of various IT companies have been intimated of the same, Pandey said that the health department has so far had two rounds of meetings with IT companies.

"Along with BBMP Commissioner and Director of IT/BT department, we went to Sarjapur Road and Electronic City, and met HR representatives of 25 IT companies, and told them what precautions are to be taken. For employees who have come from affected countries, we have asked them to do proactive declaration," Pandey said. Advisories, dos-and-don'ts, and a template has gone out to IT/BT companies, Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) assured.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the Centre has been given an update on the first positive COVID-19 case and also that everyday health department officials are updating the union government on the same. "We are following all central government advisories," said Sudhakar.

Indian Premier League in Karnataka uncertain

With Karnataka scheduled to hold seven matches of the Indian Premier League from March 31st to May 7th, Sudhakar said that he had written to the Centre asking them what to do in the matter. "I have written to the Centre saying there are IPL matches scheduled to be held in Karnataka and that Maharashtra has already taken a decision in this regard. We have asked for their guidance of what action we should take in the matter," he said.

In all, 12 people have been isolated in various health facilities across the state in Bengaluru's RGICD (8), Bagalkot (1), Hassan (1), and Dakshina Kannada (2).