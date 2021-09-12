NEET: Medical aspirants find chemistry, biology easy, physics tricky

Students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Sunday said the physics paper was tricky.

According to candidates and subject experts, the chemistry and biology papers were relatively easy. However, many calculation-and multi concept-based questions in physics section were tricky.

The test was conducted as per the Covid-19 safety protocols and the directions issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Milind Chippalakatti, Head of Academics, Deeksha, said, “All the questions were primarily from NCERT textbook. Overall, it was a student-friendly paper.”

“The biology paper more or less was easy with 69 simple and straight questions, 22 moderate and 9 difficult questions. In biology, an average student can score between 250-260 marks. The physics paper was moderately difficult with 15 easy questions, 22 moderate and 9 difficult questions. In physics, an average student can score between 50-60 marks. The chemistry paper was moderately easy with 35 easy questions, 11 moderate and 4 difficult questions. In chemistry, an average student can score between 100-110 marks.”

There were no out-of-syllabus questions. The physics paper was a little difficult (lengthy) compared to last year,” added Milind.

“There was also a change in the pattern when compared to last year’s question papers. For biology, botany and zoology questions were given in different sections, physics had a section-B with optional questions that have been added and which is a little tougher,” said a medical aspirant.

Aashish S Raman, a student of Deeksha, said, “Physics was tricky and it was stressful to finish the extra 20 questions in the same 3 hour time limit. However, I was able to finish just in time, and starting with physics helped a lot. Overall the paper went well and I am expecting good results.”

Madhu Murali Krishna, another candidate said, “I found physics section B hardest in the paper. Chemistry and biology were mostly from NCERT. The safety measures were in place and we were all comfortable.”

Separate arrangements were made for the Covid positive candidates.

It was must for the candidates to declare a form about their Covid status. The NEET UG dress code was followed by all the candidates as determined by the National Testing Agency.

