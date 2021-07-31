Negative RT-PCR report must for passengers from Kerala, Maharashtra to enter Karnataka: SWR

As per the state government’s order, South Western Railway has made it mandatory for the passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry the negative RT-PCR certificate while travelling by train to Karnataka.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, SWR Chief Public Relation officer Aneesh Hedge said the decision has been taken in view of the current Covid-19 situations in the neighboring states. The passengers from these states should produce a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status.

However, constitutional functionaries, health care professionals, children below the age of two years and people in a dire emergency situation (death in the family, medical treatment etc.) are exempted from this rule. The swab of such passengers will be collected on arrival with necessary details like their phone number, address and other information, said the release.