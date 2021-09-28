NEP at school level likely to be rolled out next year in Karnataka

Successful in countering the stiff opposition to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) at the higher education level, the Karnataka government has now set its eyes on the school education sector.

At a meeting of the NEP core committee on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the primary and secondary education department to give priority to framing of the curriculum during the implementation of NEP.

Focussing on child-centric curriculum while implementing NEP, Bommai asked the members of the committee and officials of the department to frame guidelines and submit recommendations soon.

“The chief minister was clear and particular about the curriculum. He has instructed us to concentrate on a child-centric curriculum,” one of the members of the core committee present at the meeting told DH.

“Protecting the innocence and inquisitiveness of children will be the priority of the committee while submitting recommendations and framing guidelines. CM has assured of extending all support and convening meetings as and when needed to address issues that may arise while framing guidelines,” the member said.

While the state government has not yet officially set any deadline for implementation of the NEP at the school level, the aim, according to officials, is to implement the programme from the 2022-23 academic year.