NEP at school level likely next year in Karnataka

NEP at school level likely to be rolled out next year in Karnataka

The state government has not yet officially set any deadline for implementation of the NEP at the school level

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 00:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Successful in countering the stiff opposition to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) at the higher education level, the Karnataka government has now set its eyes on the school education sector.

At a meeting of the NEP core committee on Tuesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed the primary and secondary education department to give priority to framing of the curriculum during the implementation of NEP. 

Focussing on child-centric curriculum while implementing NEP, Bommai asked the members of the committee and officials of the department to frame guidelines and submit recommendations soon.

Also read: Karnataka higher education dept seeks more funds for implementing NEP

“The chief minister was clear and particular about the curriculum. He has instructed us to concentrate on a child-centric curriculum,” one of the members of the core committee present at the meeting told DH.  

“Protecting the innocence and inquisitiveness of children will be the priority of the committee while submitting recommendations and framing guidelines. CM has assured of extending all support and convening meetings as and when needed to address issues that may arise while framing guidelines,” the member said.

While the state government has not yet officially set any deadline for implementation of the NEP at the school level, the aim, according to officials, is to implement the programme from the 2022-23 academic year. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

National education policy
NEP
NEP 2020
Karnataka
India News
Schools
basavaraj bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 