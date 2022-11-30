NEP in Karnataka from next year: B C Nagesh

NEP in Karnataka from next year: B C Nagesh

'The NEP will be introduced after 75 years for self-reliant society replacing Macaulayism,' Nagesh said

DHNS
DHNS, Tiptur (Tumakuru District),
  • Nov 30 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 01:55 ist
B C Nagesh. Credit: DH File Photo

The government would introduce National Education Policy 2020 from next academic year in the state, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said here on Wednesday.

"Social change is the need of the hour. The NEP determines the country's future. Indians had fought against the systems, policies and administration introduced by the Mughals and the British. The NEP will be introduced after 75 years for self-reliant society replacing Macaulayism," he added at the state-level educational workshop and 'Akshara Siri' award presentation ceremony organised by Karnataka State Primary School Teachers' Association.

B C Nagesh
Karnataka
Karnataka News
NEP
National education policy

