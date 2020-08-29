NEP will rev up edu sector in state: DyCM

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has reiterated that Karnataka was poised to become the first Indian state to implement the new education policy (NEP) and all administrative and legal preparations were underway for this.

Narayan, the higher education minister, was speaking at a discussion organised by Assocham on the implementation of NEP and the changes it will bring in the higher education space.

“We have examined the policy. A high-level task force has been constituted and several rounds of talks have been held. We have also studied reports of the task force’s sub-committees. Once the task force submits its final report, we will take steps to implement the NEP,” Narayan said.

On Friday evening, Narayan met Governor Vajubhai R Vala along with Azim Premji University Vice-Chancellor Anurag Behar and briefed him on the implementation of the NEP.

At the discussion, Narayan said the NEP will revolutionise the education sector, in which Karnataka is already a leading player.

“On average, every district in the state has two universities. In Bengaluru alone, there are over 880 colleges. So, the city has a potential to emerge as the education capital,” Narayan said.