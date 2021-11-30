NEP will revolutionise higher education in India: AICTE chief

The chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe has said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) will help in getting international recognition for higher education.

Delivering the keynote address at seminar on NEP here on Tuesday, Dr Sahasrabuddhe said that the NEP would pave way for revolutionary changes in the field of higher education in India.

Higher Education Minister Dr C S Ashwath Narayan, who inaugurated the seminar said that the private institutions in the higher education sector must put in their efforts in bringing about social changes.

“As per the objective of the NEP, the higher education system will take a new shape in ten years and teaching-learning will become student-centric. The government wants the future of students to be bright. Keeping this in mind, quality teaching has been given prominence by considering the requirements of 21st century. Ultimately this will result in building a healthy society”, Narayana

opined.

Education Promotion Society of India had organised the seminar.

Dr M R Jayaram, Chancellor of Ramaiah Applied Sciences University, Dr G Vishwanathan, President/Chairman, Education Promotion Society of India and Dr Devender Kawday, Deputy Adviser, NAAC were present.