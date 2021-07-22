New govt will also be corrupt like Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

New govt will also be corrupt like BSY: Siddaramaiah

The Congress leader recalled that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s exit several months ago

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2021, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 14:14 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah file photo. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the new government that will come after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s exit will also be “corrupt” because “the BJP itself is a corrupt party”. 

Siddaramaiah was speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after chairing a meeting of the Congress’ legislators. 

“B S Yediyurappa gave a bad government in Karnataka. It was not a pro-development government; it was a government filled with corruption,” he said. “By removing Yediyurappa, I don’t think an honest CM will come. The BJP itself is a corrupt party. Their ministers are corrupt. So whoever comes, it will be a corrupt government,” he said. 

The Congress leader recalled that he had predicted Yediyurappa’s exit several months ago. “I've been saying for 6-7 months that Yediyurappa will be changed. I had credible information. Nobody believed me, but it has come true now,” he said, adding that this was the BJP’s internal affair. 

The Congress staged a protest against the alleged Pegasus spyware snooping. Congress leaders took out a march from Vidhana Soudha till Raj Bhavan, but they were detained by the police on the way. 

 

