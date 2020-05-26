New norms for discharge for Covid patients

New norms for discharge

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 26 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 22:38 ist

The government, on Tuesday, issued a new circular about discharges, mandating that Covid positive patients could be released from hospital care after 10 days if they have no fever and no symptoms of the disease for three previous days (without the use of antipyretics).

The patient must also maintain 95% oxygen saturation for four previous days (without extra oxygen support). The patient’s breathlessness must also be resolved as must all clinical symptoms.

The new circular also mandates that patients must be subject to one RT-PCR test three days after being symptom-free, and the patient can only be discharged if the test comes out as negative. Patients are to spend 14 days in home quarantine following discharge.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Covid positive patients
oxygen support
clinical symptoms

What's Brewing

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 