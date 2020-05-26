New norms for discharge

The government, on Tuesday, issued a new circular about discharges, mandating that Covid positive patients could be released from hospital care after 10 days if they have no fever and no symptoms of the disease for three previous days (without the use of antipyretics).

The patient must also maintain 95% oxygen saturation for four previous days (without extra oxygen support). The patient’s breathlessness must also be resolved as must all clinical symptoms.

The new circular also mandates that patients must be subject to one RT-PCR test three days after being symptom-free, and the patient can only be discharged if the test comes out as negative. Patients are to spend 14 days in home quarantine following discharge.