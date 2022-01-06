Newly elected MLC Pujar tests positive for Covid-19

A newly elected member of the legislative council (MLC), P H Pujar, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was scheduled to take the oath of office on Thursday.
Before leaving for Bengaluru, Pujar underwent an RT-PCR test. The report has returned positive. A family member of the MLC has also tested positive for the virus. Both are asymptomatic and have been sent to home isolation for a week. The MLC has requested his contacts to undergo the Covid-19 test.
