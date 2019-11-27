NGT dismisses plea questioning green clearance

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a petition seeking its intervention on the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) decision in connection with the green clearance given to Mahadayi project.

The NGT principal bench, headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel, heard a petition filed by Goa Forward Party seeking to quash the MoEF approval saying that Kalasa-Bhanduri Drinking Water Supply Scheme does not require any Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) as it involves drinking water supply and does not involve hydroelectric power generation for irrigation.

On the petitioner’s contention that since the project involved hydroelectric power generation and irrigation and it should not be allowed without EIA, the NGT said, “We are unable to accept the submission.”

“There is no basis for presumption that the project will involve hydroelectric power generation and irrigation”, the NGT said.